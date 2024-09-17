FEMA assistance center in Waterville closing

The Disaster Recovery Center in Waterville will be permanently closing at 6:30 pm. on Sept. 18.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) assistance center opened on Aug. 9 to help residents dealing with problems from flooding issues in June. The area was hit hard by multiple day of rain.

RELATED: Disaster recovery center opens in Waterville for residents dealing with fallout from flooding

Applicants can be approved for assistance in a week to ten days, a FEMA spokesperson told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS, after their homes or properties are inspected for damage.

RELATED: Historic flooding in Waterville ‘beat up’ city infrastructure; 112 homes damaged and counting

The Disaster Recovery Center in Waseca will temporarily close on Sat. Sept. 21 for the Waseca Marching Classic and reopening for normal hours on Monday, Sept. 23.

Three FEMA centers will be open in Minnesota after the closure of the Waseca location. Residents still needing assistance can also apply for it online.