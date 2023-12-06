Feedback session for proposed budget, property tax levy in Ramsey County to be held Wednesday

Ramsey County citizens have one last chance to give feedback on the proposed 2024-2025 budget, which includes a property tax increase.

Community members are welcome to attend Wednesday’s meeting at the Maplewood Community Center on White Bear Avenue starting at 6 p.m. CLICK HERE for more information on the Wednesday night meeting, including how to join remotely.

The Ramsey County Board of Commissioners is set to approve the budget on Dec. 12.

Current plans would set increases of 6.75% in 2024 and 4.75% in 2025 to the property tax levy. The total budget for 2024 comes in at $813,395,192 which is a 3.48% overall increase from 2023.

County leaders say the 2024 budget was mitigated by a $6 million increase in county program aid from the state which provided a 1.76% levy decrease from initial budget plans.

As previously reported, while some spending will increase in the proposed budget, federal and state funding support from the pandemic has dried up. Ramsey County officials have said they intentionally kept property taxes low by leveraging federal relief money making more than $20 million in operational cuts and managing minimal operating budget increases.

County officials add they’re ready to bring in revenue from legal marijuana sales but it’s too soon to project what kind of income that will generate.

“It’s time to build a budget and a path forward that takes us beyond conversations that center on a pandemic and its daily impacts,” Ramsey County Manager Ryan O’Connor said.

More information on the budget can be found here.

If you can’t attend the meeting, feedback can also be given by submitting a comment to the board, contacting the county clerk’s office through email, calling 651-266-9200 or by sending a written letter to Chief Clerk at 15 Kellogg Blvd West, 250 Courthouse in St. Paul, MN 55102.

CLICK HERE to watch a recording of the first hearing held on Sept. 19.