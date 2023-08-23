Ramsey County’s proposed budget includes 6.75% property tax increase for 2024

Ramsey County to hold hearings on possible tax increases

Taxpayers in Ramsey County are bracing for a possible 6.75% tax hike next year.

Ramsey County officials rolled out their proposed biennial budget Tuesday with more hearings expected in the coming months.

Current plans would set increases of 6.75% in 2024 and 4.75% in 2025 to the property tax levy.

While some spending will increase in the proposed budget, federal and state funding support from the pandemic has dried up.

County officials say they are ready to bring in revenue from legal marijuana sales but it’s too soon to project what kind of income that will generate.

“It’s time to build a budget and a path forward that takes us beyond conversations that center on a pandemic and its daily impacts,” Ramsey County Manager Ryan O’Connor said.

The total budget for 2024 comes in at $813,395,192 which is a 3.48% overall increase from 2023.

County leaders say the 2024 budget was mitigated by a $6 million increase in county program aid from the state which provided a 1.76% levy decrease from initial budget plans.

Ramsey County officials say they intentionally kept property taxes low by leveraging federal relief money making more than $20 million in operational cuts and managing minimal operating budget increases.

County leaders have scheduled the first public hearing for Sept. 19. They expect to hold a second hearing in November or December.

The public is encouraged to provide feedback throughout the process by contacting the clerk’s office or attending the public hearings.

More information on the budget can be found here.