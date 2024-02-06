Feds open investigation into Edina Public Schools after Muslim students suspended for pro-Palestine chant

Federal officials are looking into possible discrimination at Edina Public Schools after two Muslim students were suspended last fall for using a controversial pro-Palestine chant.

The investigation, which was opened on Jan. 30, comes after the Minnesota chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR-MN) filed a complaint with the U.S. Department of Education’s Office of Civil Rights over the suspension.

Two Edina High School students were suspended for three days for chanting, “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free” during a planned walkout on Oct. 25 to protest the war in Gaza.

Some interpret the phrase as a call for the destruction of Israel, while others say it’s a demand for justice and equality for Palestinians within their homeland.

“We are encouraged by the swift action and the decision to investigate Edina Public Schools. This is a step towards achieving justice for those unjustly singled out and mistreated,” CAIR-MN Executive Director Jaylani Hussein said in a statement.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS has reached out to Edina Public Schools for comment and is waiting to hear back.

Last month, the DOE opened an investigation into potential discrimination at the University of Minnesota’s Twin Cities campus after a professor and former regent raised claims of antisemitism at the school. An investigation into the University of Wisconsin-Madison was also opened last week, the DOE’s website shows.