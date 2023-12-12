Professor, former regent ask feds to investigate claims of antisemitism at U of M

University of Minnesota professor Richard Painter and former regent Michael Hsu sent a letter to the Department of Education, calling for a federal investigation into claims of antisemitism at the school.

Painter and Tsu say the U of M is in violation of Title VI of the Civil Rights Act.

The letter specifically calls out the College of Liberal Arts.

“Antisemitism is a pressing problem in CLA, and a focused and expeditious investigation by the Department could help alleviate an increasingly oppressive academic atmosphere for our students,” the letter states.

The letter goes on to say that departments in the College of Liberal Arts have posted “antisemitic faculty statement condemning Israel, and justifying the terroristic attacks by Hamas” on official department websites. Despite concerns over the impact on Jewish students, the statements haven’t been taken down, the letter states.

The university sent the following statement to 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS in response to the letter: