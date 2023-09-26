Federal leaders, Mayor Frey to celebrate new affordable housing units

Federal, county, and city leaders are set to gather on Tuesday morning to celebrate the grand opening of the first of the Minneapolis Public Housing Authority’s (MPHA) new “deeply affordable” homes across Minneapolis.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey will join the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Region V Administrator Diane Shelley, Hennepin County Board Chair Irene Fernando, MPHA leaders, and residents of the Family Housing Expansion Project to commemorate the opening of the affordable housing project, according to Ally Peters, a spokesperson for the mayor.

The affordable unit is one of 84 new affordable homes in Minneapolis that constitute the MPHA’s largest new-unit development in two decades, Peters added.

The work on the Family Housing Expansion Project would not be allowed if the city was required to revert back from the 2040 plan to the 2030 plan, Peters said.

RELATED COVERAGE:

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey announces an investment in public housing across the city on Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023. Credit: Todd Raen/KSTP-TV

Minneapolis files appeal in recent court ruling on 2040 Plan

Judge again orders Minneapolis to stop implementing 2040 Plan; city plans appeal

Minnesota Supreme Court declines to hear Minneapolis appeal of 2040 Plan ruling

Appeals court sides with environmental groups seeking to stop Minneapolis 2040 Plan