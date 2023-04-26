Minnesota Supreme Court declines to hear Minneapolis appeal of 2040 Plan ruling

The state’s highest court won’t listen to an appeal from the city of Minneapolis after past rulings said the city’s 2040 Plan violates state environmental law.

Back in June, a Hennepin County judge ordered Minneapolis to stop implementing the comprehensive plan — which went into effect in 2020 — until the city makes a plan that complies with the Minnesota Environmental Rights Act (MERA).

RELATED: Appeals court sides with environmental groups seeking to stop Minneapolis 2040 Plan

The city appealed, and in December, the Minnesota Court of Appeals upheld the Hennepin County judge’s ruling but allowed the city to continue applying 2040 Plan standards until the appeal process played out.

Again, the city said it would appeal, but the Minnesota Supreme Court has now rejected the city’s petition for further review of the matter, allowing the past rulings to hold up.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS has reached out to the city of Minneapolis for comment on the high court’s decision but hasn’t yet heard back.