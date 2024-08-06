Father Hennepin State Park to temporarily close for wastewater system repairs

A state park in Mille Lacs County will be temporarily closed from September to November as officials replace the park’s wastewater system.

Starting Tuesday, Sept. 3, Father Hennepin State Park will close to the public for the project and reopen in early November.

“We are seeing increased use from state park visitors with large camping rigs which place higher demand on the wastewater system,” said Ann Pierce, director of Minnesota DNR’s Parks and Trails Division. “The park’s current wastewater system has reached the end of its life, and upgrades will ensure amenities for visitors are in good working order and set up for future success. The new wastewater system will also be better able to handle severe weather events, something the current pond system is not well equipped for.”

Crews will excavate the park’s entrance road to install pipes connecting to the City of Isle’s municipal wastewater system as part of the construction.

The park’s public water access on Lake Mille Lacs will also be closed during construction.

