Troopers with the Minnesota State Patrol said they are investigating a fatal crash in the northbound Lanes of I-35 Friday afternoon.

The State Patrol is investigating a fatal crash, northbound I-35 near mile post 53, just south of Faribault. Info will be posted at https://t.co/vIRHT9jheP — State Patrol PIO (@MSPPIO) August 25, 2023

This crash is near the same location where two people were seriously injured in a six-vehicle crash on Sunday.

