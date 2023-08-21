6-vehicle crash temporarily closes northbound lanes of I-35 Sunday

Minnesota State Patrol said a crash between a semi-truck and a Chevy Suburban caused a chain reaction that involved a total of six vehicles around noon on Sunday.

An MSP crash report states that all the vehicles were in the northbound lanes of I-35 when the semi-truck and the Chevy Suburban collided.

This reportedly caused a chain reaction that involved five other vehicles, including a Ford Escape, a Honda Accord, a Volvo and another Ford Escape.

Update: One northbound lane open in crash area, all southbound lanes open. https://t.co/3l3WfQm0Yg — MnDOT District 6 (@mndotsoutheast) August 20, 2023

The crash caused part of the highway to close as the crash scene was cleared.

The names and conditions of those involved in the crash are set to be released Monday at 6 p.m. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Road conditions were reportedly dry at the time of the crash.