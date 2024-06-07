Fatal crash claims 2 lives in Kandiyohi County

A fatal crash between two vehicles in Kandiyohi County has taken the lives of two people.

The Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office says it responded to a call of a crash at the intersection of County Road 8 and County Road 26 shortly before 9:30 p.m. Thursday.

Authorities say a 2006 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling south on County Road 8 when a 2024 Ford Escape traveling east on County Road 26 drove past a stop sign. The vehicles collided, killing both occupants in the Ford Escape. The condition of the Silverado’s driver was not commented on by KCSO.

The sheriff’s office said the identities of the deceased will be released at a later time, pending family notification.