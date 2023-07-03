Family remembers man killed 6 years after drive-by shooting, case remains unsolved

Family and friends will be gathering Monday to remember a Richfield man who was fatally shot during a drive-by shooting six years ago.

Jonathan O’Shaugnessy was shot and killed on July 3, 2017, while he was walking home with family members in Richfield.

Last year, police identified someone directly involved in the case.

Law enforcement say they’re still investigating but haven’t made any arrests.

Witnesses at the time of the shooting told police a minivan pulled up to the curb at Fourth Avenue South and 64th Street.

A door to the minivan opened, and according to Cynthia Kuntz, O’ Shaughnessy’s mother, the “driver said, ‘We’re going to kill you.'” Kuntz spoke with 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS in 2018.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Richfield Police at 612-861-9833.