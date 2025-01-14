Family of man killed by St. Paul officers awarded $3.25M

The family of a man shot and killed by St. Paul police in 2017 has been awarded $3.25 million after a federal civil retrial.

29-year-old Cordale Handy was killed by two officers — neither of whom were criminally charged.

In 2023, a jury found the city and one of the officers liable for Handy’s death and awarded the family $11.5 million. However, last February, a judge ruled that the amount was excessive and reduced it to $2.5 million.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS has reached out to see if Handy’s family plans to appeal the $3.25 million award and will update this article if a response is received.