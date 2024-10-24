Falcon Heights, St. Anthony Village to renew police services partnership starting next year

Falcon Heights and St. Anthony officials have agreed to once again have a police services partnership that will take effect next year.

The partnership is planned to begin on March 1, 2025, and last through 2030, with a contract expected to be finalized by the end of this year.

The partnership will have the St. Anthony Police Department (SAPD) provide 24/7 emergency response within Falcon Heights, as well as begin a phased increase in daily patrols when officers become available.

“The St. Anthony Police Department has provided community-oriented policing services to the residents of Lauderdale for 30 years and, for 24 of those years, to the residents of Falcon Heights,” said St. Anthony Village Mayor Wendy Webster. “This renewed policing partnership with Falcon Heights will enhance the resiliency of the St. Anthony Police Department by increasing the staff dedicated to serving all three communities while sharing the costs of high-quality community-oriented policing services.”

SAPD will hire nine additional staff members as part of the partnership, with the cost of the new positions being covered through contract fees paid by Falcon Heights.

St. Anthony Village and Falcon Heights have partnered in the past, but that ended in 2017 after 32-year-old Philando Castile was shot and killed by a St. Anthony Village police officer during a traffic stop in Falcon Heights back in 2016.

Talks of renewing that partnership began after community engagement showed residents in Falcon Heights wanted the city to prioritize police services and opportunities to build a positive relationship in the community.

“Meeting resident expectations for public safety services is a top priority of our City Councils,” said Falcon Heights Mayor Randy Gustafson. “This renewed partnership with St. Anthony Village and Lauderdale centered on community-oriented policing services will benefit all of us in the years ahead.”

Falcon Heights will initially pay St. Anthony Village the equivalent of $878,000 annually for police services, with the rate increasing up to $1.6 million annually as staff and dedicated patrol hours are added. In addition, Falcon heights will contribute more than $263,000 each year for shared fixed costs and capital contributions in order to help any necessary upgrades for facilities, according to a release announcing the partnership.

St. Anthony Village is reportedly looking into the expansion of its current police facilities or creating an addition to the fire station in order to make a combined public safety facility.

As previously reported by 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS, Falcon Heights ended its law enforcement contract with the Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office at the end of 2023.