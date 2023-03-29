Falcon Heights moves to end law enforcement contract with Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office at year’s end

Falcon Heights has taken a step to no longer contract law enforcement services from the Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office after the current contract expires at the end of 2023.

Last week, the city administrator formally notified the sheriff’s office of its intention to end their partnership.

However, the city said in a statement that it will revert back to services from the Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office if an alternative law enforcement partner isn’t found by the end of the year.

City leaders say the decision was made based on an “extensive report” compiled by the Center for Values-based initiatives (CVBI), an organization led by former Ramsey County Sheriff Matt Bostrom.

That study included a three-part analysis of the law enforcement services provided by the sheriff’s office. It also compared the contract to other services provided in other comparable communities.

The full statement from Falcon Heights reads as follows:

“At the March 22nd, 2023 City Council meeting, the City Council directed the City Administrator to send notice to the Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office of our intent to not renew our law enforcement services agreement for 2024. This notice is due nine months prior to the term end, which is December 31, 2023. As per our contract for law enforcement services, in the event the City does not find an alternative law enforcement partner prior to our term end, the City will revert back to the Sheriff’s office. The City will work with our consultant over the coming months to continue to explore the City’s options for a long-term law enforcement contract.”

The letter sent to Sheriff Fletcher can be viewed below or by clicking here:

The sheriff’s office has had contract agreements with cities in Ramsey County that don’t have their own police departments dating back to 1960, providing public safety services by sharing personnel, per the county website.

The sheriff’s office also currently has agreements with Arden Hills, Little Canada, North Oaks, Shoreview, Vadnais Heights and White Bear Township.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS has reached out to the Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office for a response but has not yet heard back. Check back for updates.