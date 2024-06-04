EPA: Smith Foundry must pay $80k in fines, stop furnace and casting operations within a year

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) on Tuesday announced that it has reached a settlement with Smith Foundry after it says the company violated the Clean Air Act.

The Minneapolis company must pay $80,000 in fines, along with stopping its furnace and casting processes and converting into a metal processing facility within a year.

The EPA says that it found that Smith Foundry failed to properly use its pollution control equipment and maintain required records during an unannounced inspection in May 2023.

Under the settlement, Smith Foundry must:

Immediately shut down two of its pouring and cooling lines

Limit the total amount of liquid metal poured at the remaining lines to 2,884 tons until they shut down

Shut down the remaining pouring/cooling lines, mullers and shakeout system within a year

Take measures to ensure its baghouses are properly monitored and operated, including installing continuous pressure drop monitors, recording equipment and a bag leak detection system

Implement an updated operations and maintenance plan

“Shutting down the furnace and casting operations is a win for this community, which has been historically disenfranchised and overburdened by pollution,” said EPA Regional Administrator Debra Shore. “East Phillips residents deserve to breathe clean air and to live in a healthy, thriving community.”

A new release from the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency adds that these changes will reduce the Foundry’s emissions and improve air quality in the East Phillips neighborhood.

“The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) remains committed to ensuring clean air for all Minnesotans, and the settlement between Smith Foundry and the EPA is an important step toward protecting residents in the East Phillips community. As the MPCA works to fully understand the settlement and new requirements for Smith Foundry’s operations, we will continue to engage with residents and community leaders around next steps in the permitting process. As part of this work, we will create opportunities to gather data about residents’ lived experiences to help us develop an air permit that protects the community.“ –MPCA

This news comes after residents in the East Phillips neighborhood raised concerns on the Foundry’s emissions, citing EPA records that show the company had been exceeding Minnesota emission limits of particulate matter since 2018 without notifying the state.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS has reached out to Smith Foundry for comment and will update this story if a response is received.