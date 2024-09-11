Emerald ash borer found for first time in Jackson County, new part of Lake County

Minnesota officials have confirmed the presence of emerald ash borer in two new locations in the state.

For the first time, the invasive insect was detected in Jackson County near the Minnesota-Iowa border, and more specimens were found in a part of Lake County where they had not been seen before, the Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA) said.

An adult emerald ash borer was confirmed in the city of Jackson, and unhealthy trees in Silver Bay were found to be infested with emerald ash borer larvae and adults.

Emerald ash borers kill ash trees by tunneling under the bark and destroying the inner part of the tree. Woodpeckers are often attracted to infested trees and feed off the larvae, and the bark will sometimes split open to reveal tunneling.

The insects have now been found in 53 counties statewide. The discovery in Silver Bay expanded the quarantine area in Lake County, and MDA officials have enacted an emergency quarantine in Jackson County, limiting the movement of firewood in and out of the area.

People in Jackson and Lake Counties can also attend a virtual informational meeting that the MDA is hosting for residents and tree care professionals to learn more about the issue. The meeting is Sept. 25 from 10-11 a.m.