Oxygen tanks exploded in Eden Prairie fire that destroyed 2 homes, city says

The explosions associated with a fire that destroyed two homes in Eden Prairie were caused by oxygen tanks, authorities said Monday.

As previously reported, the Eden Prairie Fire Department responded to a fire on the 10000 block of Lee Drive on Friday. Two single-family homes were destroyed.

Two adults and two children escaped from the home where the fire started and were brought to Hennepin Healthcare for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Three of the victims were treated and released, while one adult is still being treated for burns, the department said Monday. In addition, one cat survived, one cat died, and a dog is still unaccounted for.

Two adults got out of the second home without injuries, and two cats and a dog survived.

According to a news release, there were multiple reports of two or more explosions at the time of the fire. While the investigation is still active, the fire department says it determined an active fire caused prescribed medical-grade oxygen tanks to explode.

The investigation into the fire’s origin is still ongoing.