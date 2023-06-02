2 children among 4 hospitalized following overnight Eden Prairie fire

At least four people - including two children - are hurt after two homes burned overnight in Eden Prairie.

Firefighters say flames broke out around 12:30 a.m. Friday along Lee Drive.

Multiple agencies were called in to help put out the fire.

Neighbors say they heard loud booms just before seeing the flames, and that it was a scary site to see.

“A huge bang, like a firecracker or dynamite, and then went outside and then another bang,” said neighbor Steve Hunt. “Looks like they got the fire out quickly – I bet 10-15 minutes – it’s extinguished though, so those flames were shooting up 30 yards I bet.”

Officials say the fire likely spread from one house to the other, however, the fire is still being investigated.

As of this publishing, the condition of those who were injured hasn’t been released.

