East Bethel Fire Department says building is a total loss following Friday’s fire

A building along Highway 65 in Anoka County is a complete loss after a fire on Friday afternoon.

The East Bethel Fire Department told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS a building in the 22400 block of Highway 65 had caught on fire around 5:47 p.m.

When they arrived, fire crews could see a heavy amount of fire and smoke coming from the building. The fire department stayed on the scene until 11 p.m.

No injuries were reported to the fire department.

At this time, the cause of the fire is unknown, and an investigation into what started it is still ongoing.