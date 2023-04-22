Earth Day event roundup

Celebrate Earth Day on Saturday by cleaning up a local park, learning about bugs close-up, or modeling your favorite sustainable fashion.

Saturday is Earth Day and organizations all over Minnesota and Wisconsin are hosting events to celebrate. Read on for more information about these free events.

St. Paul Citywide Spring Cleanup

Volunteers are set to gather in St. Paul parks this Saturday for Earth Day to participate in the 37th annual Citywide Spring Cleanup, according to the city’s Parks and Recreation Department.

Volunteers of all ages are welcome to stop by any of the sites below between 9-11:30 a.m. to get bags and gloves before heading out to their park of choice. No pre-registration is required. For more information, visit the Citywide Spring Cleanup page on St. Paul’s website.

Minneapolis Earth Day Cleanup

The 29th annual Minneapolis Earth Day Cleanup is scheduled from 9:30 a.m. to noon on Saturday in over 40 park locations.

The Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board said the Earth Day Cleanup has become the largest community service project in Minneapolis since its inception, with volunteers clearing more than 165,000 pounds of garbage since 2008.

Participation is free and no registration is required. To join, choose a site from the map on the Earth Day Cleanup website, and bags and gloves will be provided upon arrival.

The Great Minnsect Show

The bugs are back in town at the University of Minnesota Great Minnsect Show on Saturday. From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., join the Department of Entomology at the Cargill Building on the St. Paul campus for a free event featuring the intricacies of insects and emphasizing the importance of these small critters for the maintenance of a healthy environment, according to the website for the event.

The show is set to include door prizes, insect games, insect-themed gifts and snacks, and the chance to speak with entomologists from the industry.

For more information, visit The Great Minnsect Show 2023 website.

Tech Donation Drive and Tech Fashion Show at the Mall of America

The Mall of America in Bloomington is hosting two Earth Day events on Saturday. A press release for the events said The Tech Donation Drive is happening from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the East parking lot. Guests are encouraged to come and drop off their unwanted electronics, which will be wiped clean of data and properly recycled or reused.

The Tech Fashion Show will take place after the donation drive in the North Atrim from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., according to the release. Volunteer teams will have the chance to create, model, and compete in front of celebrity fashion designer judges Samantha Rei and Christopher Straub. There will also be live entertainment from local bands Sawyer’s Dream and DJ Mason Butler.

Both events are free for participants or audience members.

Earth Day celebration at CityPlace Shopping

An Earth Day celebration in Woodbury is set to go from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday at 305 Radio Drive.

CityPlace Shopping is hosting a family-friendly event with DIY conservation tips, seed planting, balloon twisting, games with prizes, and hands-on recycling stations, according to a flyer for the event.

The event is free and open to all. For more information, visit the event website for the celebration.

Earth Fest at the University of Wisconsin-River Falls

Earth Fest is returning for a second year at the University of Wisconsin-River Falls. The festival is a free event that celebrates past and future sustainability efforts in River Falls, according to a website for the event. There will be live music, family-friendly activities, food sampling, a sustainability and wellness fair, free giveaways, and more.

The event will take place from noon to 4 p.m. at Glen Park in River Falls. Attendance is free, and the public is invited.

For more details on the event and for parking information, CLICK HERE.