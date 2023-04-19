St. Paul Citywide Spring Cleanup scheduled for Earth Day

Volunteers are set to gather in St. Paul parks this Saturday for Earth Day to participate in the 37th annual Citywide Spring Cleanup, according to the city’s Parks and Recreation Department.

Volunteers of all ages are welcome to stop by any of the sites below between 9-11:30 a.m. to get bags and gloves before heading out to their park of choice. No pre-registration is required.

Trash often accumulates over the winter in St. Paul’s parks and neighborhoods. The Citywide Spring Cleanup aims to beautify the city and celebrate Earth Day, according to the release.

The City of Saint Paul Parks and Recreation and Public Works Departments have partnered with local organizations to offer 25 kick-off cleanup sites:

88 Cesar Chavez St – Hosted by West Side Community Organization (WSCO)

– Hosted by West Side Community Organization (WSCO) Arlington Hills Community Center – Hosted by Saint Paul Parks and Recreation

– Hosted by Saint Paul Parks and Recreation Bruce Vento Nature Sanctuary/Wakaŋ Tipi – Hosted by Wakaŋ Tipi Awaŋyaŋkapi

– Hosted by Wakaŋ Tipi Awaŋyaŋkapi Central Village Park – Hosted by Summit-University Planning Council

– Hosted by Summit-University Planning Council Cherokee Park Picnic Shelters – Hosted by Conservation Corps Minnesota & Iowa

– Hosted by Conservation Corps Minnesota & Iowa Como Lakeside Pavilion – Hosted by District 10 Como Community Council and Saint Paul Parks and Recreation

– Hosted by District 10 Como Community Council and Saint Paul Parks and Recreation Conway Park – Hosted by Southeast Community Organization, The Sanneh Foundation and Saint Paul Public Library

– Hosted by Southeast Community Organization, The Sanneh Foundation and Saint Paul Public Library Creative Enterprise Zone – Hosted by Creative Enterprise Zone and St. Anthony Park Community Council

– Hosted by Creative Enterprise Zone and St. Anthony Park Community Council Frogtown Park and Farm – Hosted by Frogtown Green

– Hosted by Frogtown Green Grand Ave (Dunn Brothers) – Hosted by Macalester-Groveland Community Council

– Hosted by Macalester-Groveland Community Council Hamline Park – Hosted by Hamline Midway Coalition

– Hosted by Hamline Midway Coalition Highland Picnic Pavilion – Hosted by Jovie Childcare Reimagined and Highland District Council

– Hosted by Jovie Childcare Reimagined and Highland District Council Indian Mounds Regional Park and Cemetery – Hosted by Wakaŋ Tipi Awaŋyaŋkapi

– Hosted by Wakaŋ Tipi Awaŋyaŋkapi Mears Park – Hosted by First Service Residential

– Hosted by First Service Residential Midway Peace Park – Hosted by Lexington-Hamline Community Council

– Hosted by Lexington-Hamline Community Council Phalen Picnic Pavilion – Hosted by Friends of St. Paul-Changsha Friendship Garden at Phalen Park and Urban Roots

– Hosted by Friends of St. Paul-Changsha Friendship Garden at Phalen Park and Urban Roots Raymond and Territorial Road – Hosted by Creative Enterprise Zone and St. Anthony Park Community Council

– Hosted by Creative Enterprise Zone and St. Anthony Park Community Council Rice St and Larpenteur Ave (Caribou Coffee) – Hosted by Let’s Revitalize Rice & Larpenteur!

– Hosted by Let’s Revitalize Rice & Larpenteur! Summit Ave and Mississippi River Blvd – Hosted by Macalester-Groveland Community Council

– Hosted by Macalester-Groveland Community Council Swede Hollow Park – Hosted by Friends of Swede Hollow

– Hosted by Friends of Swede Hollow Uŋčí Makhá Park – Hosted by National Park Service and Mississippi Park Connection

– Hosted by National Park Service and Mississippi Park Connection Upper Landing* – Hosted by the Friends of Upper Landing *Area closed to public; open to cleanup group only

– Hosted by the Friends of Upper Landing *Area closed to public; open to cleanup group only Valley Park – Hosted by Frogtown Green

– Hosted by Frogtown Green Willow Reserve – Hosted by North End Neighborhood Organization

– Hosted by North End Neighborhood Organization Yellowbird Coffee– Hosted by Lexington-Hamline Community Council

For more information on the Citywide Spring Cleanup, CLICK HERE.