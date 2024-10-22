Early voting schedule conflict? Minneapolis adds locations, extends hours for early voting.

The City of Minneapolis is extending the hours for residents to vote early. They are also adding two more locations for voters to cast their ballots and holding a variety of pop-up one-day-only early voting sites.

The two new spots, which open for voting on Tuesday, Oct. 22, are located in north Minneapolis at the Urban League Twin Cities (2100 Plymouth Ave. North) and in south Minneapolis at Bethel Lutheran Church (4120 17th Ave. South).

The hours at the main Early Vote Center (980 East Hennepin) have changed and will now include weekends. The hours of all three early voting sites will be the same.

The new hours for all three early voting locations are:

Monday-Friday, Oct. 21-25

Monday, Oct. 28

Wednesday-Thursday, Oct. 30-31 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Oct. 26-27

Saturday-Sunday, Nov. 2-3 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 4 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Election Day – Tuesday, Nov. 5 Absentee ballot drop-off open till 8 p.m.

CLOSED to voting

The city is also hosting 11 consecutive one-day-only pop-up early voting spots across the city, which they say is possible because of a 2023 law change that allows for voting sites that have different hours and days than the main site(s). The sites all have the same security, rules, and voting processes as the other sites.

One-Day Early Voting Sites (all Minneapolis):

Date Site Address Hours Tues. Oct. 22 Weisman Art Museum 333 East River Pkwy. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wed. Oct. 23 Higher Ground Evergreen Residence 177 Glenwood Ave. 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thurs. Oct. 24 2400 3rd Ave. South 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fri. Oct. 25 Midtown Global Market 920 East Lake St. 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sat. Oct. 26 Pillsbury House + Theater 3501 Chicago Ave. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sun. Oct. 27 Capri Theater 2027 West Broadway 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mon. Oct. 28 Lynnhurst Park 1345 West Minnehaha Pkwy. 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tues. Oct. 29 Farview Park 621 North 29th Ave. 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wed. Oct. 30 Little Earth United Tribes 2501 Cedar Ave. 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thurs. Oct. 31 Cedar Cultural Center 416 Cedar Ave. 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fri. Nov. 1 Grace-Trinity Community Church 1430 West 28th St. 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Residents who have requested an absentee ballot, which are mailed direct, can return their ballot by mail or drop it off at any of the early voting locations. City officials recommend absentee voters submitting their ballot by mail do so by Oct. 29 to ensure it arrives in time to be counted on election day.

Early voting sites, including the one-day-only sites, will accept absentee ballots daily through election day.