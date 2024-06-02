Early morning crash on I-694 leaves 1 dead, alcohol reportedly a factor

Authorities say a man is dead after his vehicle was rear-ended on I-694 in Washington County early Sunday.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a 22-year-old Maplewood man was driving a Nissan Cube on southbound I-694 just before 6 a.m. when the vehicle stopped in the center lane, just south of 10th Street in Oakdale.

That’s when a southbound Cadillac Escalade rear-ended the Cube, causing it to enter the right ditch before hitting a light pole and eventually stopping.

An incident report says the driver died, but a 22-year-old Cottage Grove woman who was a passenger in the Cube was taken to Regions Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. The driver’s name is expected to be released early Monday morning.

However, while the 52-year-old St. Paul man driving the Escalade wasn’t injured, the State Patrol says alcohol was a factor.

Road conditions were dry at the time, and authorities haven’t said why the Cube had stopped on the highway.