The Eagles’ “Long Goodbye” tour is getting a little bit longer.

Wednesday, the band announced additional shows for its tour, including an extra night in St. Paul.

Last week, the Eagles announced Xcel Energy Center will host them on Nov. 17. Now, they’ve added a Nov. 18 show, too.

The announcement comes on the day presale and VIP packages became available. General tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.