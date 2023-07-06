The Eagles to play at Xcel Energy Center in November as part of ‘The Long Goodbye’ tour

The Eagles announced “The Long Goodbye” tour after more than 50 years of performing around the world, with a show in St. Paul set for November.

The Eagles will play at the Xcel Energy Center Friday, Nov. 17, 2023. That performance is the band’s final show in the first set of dates announced Thursday morning.

Presale and VIP packages will be available starting Wednesday, July 12 for all announced shows. General on-sale tickets will start on Friday, July 14 at 10 a.m.

The Eagles shared this message with their fans:

“The Eagles have had a miraculous 52-year odyssey, performing for people all over the globe; keeping the music alive in the face of tragic losses, upheavals and setbacks of many kinds. Credit and thanks go to our longtime management team, our dedicated road crew, and our exceptional backup musicians for providing skilled and steadfast support, throughout these many years. We know how fortunate we are, and we are truly grateful. Our long run has lasted far longer than any of us ever dreamed. But, everything has its time, and the time has come for us to close the circle. The official farewell tour is currently in the planning stages. We want to give all our fans a chance to see us on this final round. So, scheduling information will be released as dates are set. The difficulties of booking venues for multiple nights may require us to return to certain cities, depending on demand. But, we hope to see as many of you as we can, before we finish up. Most importantly, we thank you from the bottom of our hearts for embracing this band and its music. At the end of the day, you are the reason we have been able to carry on for over five decades. This is our swan song, but the music goes on and on.” With love and gratitude,

The Eagles

A news release from The Eagles said the band will “perform as many shows in each market as their audience demands. The tour is expected to continue into 2025.”

The band’s Greatest Hits 1971-1977 is the best-selling album in history, with the RIAA certifying the collection at 38-times Platinum.