Eagle Brook Church threatens legal action against Plymouth over denial of campus construction

This comes after the Plymouth City Council denied Eagle Brooke Church's proposal to build a new campus in the city last month.

Legal representatives for Eagle Brook Church are threatening action against the City of Plymouth after councilors denied a request to build a new campus last month.

The city denied the request over concerns about traffic and potential harm to the environment.

Lawyers for the church said in a letter to the city that they had “no lawful basis” to deny the plan.

Eagle Brook Pastor Mike Emmert previously said traffic safety would be a high priority.

A Change.org petition started back in September currently has more than 3,500 people saying “no” to the proposed church.

Plymouth city officials say they don’t discuss pending or threatened litigation.

The Plymouth City Council is set to hold a closed-door meeting on the matter Tuesday at 6 p.m.