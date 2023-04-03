Eagan officer hurt in I-35E crash released from hospital

The Eagan police officer who was hurt when his squad car was hit by a semi-truck last month is now recovering at home.

The Eagan Police Department announced that Kade Eggum was released from the hospital on Sunday.

“Officer Eggum’s family continues to express their appreciation for all the support during these difficult times but ask for their privacy as Kade works to make a full recovery,” the department said in a social media post.

Eggum has been with the department for just over a year, authorities say.

He was hit while responding to a report of an unconscious person. As he merged into the northbound lanes of Interstate 35E from Pilot Knob Road shortly after 5 a.m. on March 14, he collided with a northbound semi-truck, sending his squad into the center median.

No other injuries were reported.