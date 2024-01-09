Driver sentenced to 12½ years for aiding murder of 15-year-old

A Brooklyn Park man has been sentenced to more than a dozen years in prison for his role in a shooting that killed a teenager last year.

Twenty-year-old Shawn Kellin Goodloe was sentenced Monday to 12½ years (150 months) in prison, with credit for 348 days already served.

He pleaded guilty to a charge of aiding an offender last month as part of a plea deal in which prosecutors agreed to drop murder charges against him. Based on that agreement, he was sentenced to the top end of the sentencing range.

It all stems from the killing of 15-year-old Dwayne Scott Dzubay-Percy on Jan. 13, 2023.

Minneapolis police found Dzubay-Percy dead behind the wheel of a Kia Soul that had crashed in the 4000 block of Dupont Avenue North at around 6:30 p.m. The crash happened moments after a ShotSpotter activation detected 14 gunshots, according to court documents.

Witnesses and surveillance video helped investigators determine that the Kia was being chased by a silver van shortly before the gunshots and crash. Goodloe later admitted to driving that van but wasn’t accused of firing the shots that killed Dzubay-Percy.

Prosecutors have charged Fabian Scott with being the gunman. He’s currently in a North Dakota prison facing another murder charge.