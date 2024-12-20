Dr. Stacie Stanley chosen to lead SPPS as superintendent

The St. Paul Public School Board picked a new superintendent for the school district on Thursday night.

Board members were deciding between Hopkins Public School Superintendent Dr. Rhoda Mhiripiri-Reed, former Minnesota State Education Commissioner Dr. Brenda Cassellius and Edina Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Stacie Stanley.

Edina Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Stacie Stanley was chosen to lead the district.

Dr. Joe Gothard, who formerly held the position, took over as superintendent of Madison Public Schools in July, and officials have been searching and vetting replacements since.

“Dr. Stanley brings strong leadership experience and expertise in building relationships with the community, improving student outcomes and enhancing equity in diverse school districts,” said Board Chair Halla Henderson. “As the most diverse and second-largest school district in Minnesota, SPPS needs a leader who understands the power of listening, collaborating, and delivering results for our students and the community. We are confident that Dr. Stanley has the vision and experience needed to move our district forward and ensure every student has the opportunity to succeed.”

A spokesperson for St. Paul Public School added, “The offer is contingent on contract negotiations between the Board and Dr. Stanley, with plans to finalize an agreement in January.”