Dozens of Minnesota groups receiving donations from billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott

Nearly three dozen groups in Minnesota have been gifted money from MacKenzie Scott, a billionaire philanthropist and author, in her latest round of donations.

Previously, Scott said she would give $1 million to 250 organizations, but announced Tuesday she is instead giving $640 million to 361 organizations.

RELATED: MacKenzie Scott donates $640 million- more than double her initial plan – to nonprofit applicants

Among those who received funds were Twin Cities R!SE and OutFront Minnesota. The two organizations received a combined total of $5 million, with R!SE receiving $3 million and OutFront getting $2 million.

Twin Cities R!SE describes itself as an organization that works to empower people with significant barriers to securing well-paying jobs.

“We are humbled and inspired by MacKenzie Scott and her unwavering dedication to supporting organizations that make a real difference in people’s lives. This historic gift will allow us to accelerate our ambitious strategic plan, enabling us to empower more adults and youth facing formidable obstacles, by providing both the internal and external skills necessary to attain and retain meaningful, career track jobs with sustaining wages,” said Emma Corrie, the president and CEO of Twin Cities R!SE.

Meanwhile, OutFront Minnesota claims it is the state’s largest LGBTQ+ advocacy organization and works to build power within communities and address inequities.

“For more than 35 years, OutFront Minnesota has worked to advance LGBTQ+ equity in the state of Minnesota. This is an extraordinary opportunity for our organization at a time when Minnesota continues to reshape the national narrative around LGBTQ+ rights. We look forward to thoughtfully working with our board, staff, and community partners to ensure that this opportunity can bolster our shared efforts and build a foundation for continuing change to benefit our state’s diverse communities,” said Kat Rohn, the Executive Director for OutFront Minnesota.

Other Minnesota groups who received donations include the City of Lakes Community Land Trust, Hmong American Partnership, Twin Cities Habitat for Humanity, Boys & Girls Club of the Twin Cities, YWCA St. Paul, Dakota Medical Foundation, Boys and Girls Club of White Earth, Red Lake Nation Boys & Girls Club, Penumbra Theatre, Big Brothers Big Sisters Twin Cities and Esperanza United.

Scott, who is the ex-wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, has given away $16.5 billion from the fortune. In Dec. 2022, she launched a database of her giving under the name Yield Giving. CLICK HERE to see a full list of recipients from Scott’s giving.

RELATED: MacKenzie Scott donates $2.6 million to southside Community Health Services

RELATED: Big Brothers Big Sisters Twin Cities receives $6M from MacKenzie Scott’s nationwide donation