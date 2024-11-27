Downtown side of Stone Arch Bridge to close in December

As restoration work continues on the Stone Arch Bridge, the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) says the downtown Minneapolis portion will soon close.

Beginning on December 2, the side of the bridge located in downtown Minneapolis, as well as the part of Portland Avenue that crosses under it.

MnDOT says the closure will last through next fall. Construction is anticipated to be finished by the spring of 2026.

While these closures take place, the St. Anthony Main side of the bridge will reopen, allowing pedestrians and bicyclists to walk or bike to the middle of the bridge.

However, when they reach the new closure point, they will have to turn around and will not be able to cross.

