Don’tcha snow: Its time to vote for MnDOT snowplow names

For the fifth year in a row, voting for the finalists of this year’s Name a Snowplow contest is now open.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) says they received over 7,300 snowplow name submissions in December.

Officials narrowed those submissions down to 50 finalists that the public can vote on now through Feb. 7 at noon. Some of the finalists include “Brrtha,” “Flake Superior,” “Meltin’ John” and “Rudy GoBrrr.”

The top eight names will become new snowplows used in each MnDOT district.

