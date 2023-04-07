Don’t wait: Final vote to name Mall of America’s new K9 underway

Mall of America has announced the five names in the running for its new K9 puppy.

Minnesotans from all over submitted their ideas and the MOA narrowed it down to five names: Stanley, Archie, Dash, Ollie and Rosco.

Now, the mall is asking people to vote on one of these five entries and give the new pup a permanent name.

To vote, access the tweet below and reply with your favorite name or comment on MOA’s Facebook page. Voting ends on Monday at 11:55 p.m.