Donation events being held statewide Friday to mark World Blood Donor Day

Community members are invited to participate in blood donation events happening across the state to mark the 20th anniversary of World Blood Donor Day.

Memorial Blood Centers says the summer months are typically when hospitals need more blood, as they see a sharp rise in trauma cases. They also cite blood donation not being at the top of people’s minds due to vacations and schedules.

The following blood drives are happening Friday:

CLICK HERE to see if you’re eligible to donate blood and CLICK HERE to find other blood donation centers.