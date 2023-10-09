DOC: Convicted murderer suspected of killing fellow inmate in Lino Lakes prison

State officials have released more information regarding a suspected homicide in the Lino Lakes prison last week.

The Minnesota Department of Corrections (DOC) says 63-year-old Steven Paul Patchen was found unresponsive in his cell at around 10:30 a.m. on Oct. 5. Staff attempted to provide aid to him but he was pronounced dead a short time later.

RELATED: Man serving life sentence accused of killing fellow inmate at Lino Lakes prison

Patchen was serving a 19½-year sentence stemming from three second-degree criminal sexual conduct convictions out of Anoka County in February 2018.

The department says 42-year-old Kyle John Kelbel, who is serving a life sentence for a first-degree murder conviction out of Ramsey County in July 2001, is believed to have killed Patchen, although it’s still unclear what exactly happened.

Since last week’s incident, the DOC says Kelbel has been moved to the Oak Park Heights prison, the state’s highest-security facility.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and DOC Office of Special Investigations are still investigating the homicide.