Man serving life sentence accused of killing fellow inmate at Lino Lakes prison

A homicide investigation is underway after an inmate was killed Thursday at the Lino Lakes prison, according to a release from the Minnesota Department of Corrections.

DOC spokesman Andy Skoogman said the victim, a 63-year-old man, was found unresponsive in his cell around 10:30 a.m. Thursday. Despite efforts to revive him, he was pronounced dead an hour later.

The deceased inmate was serving a 19½-year sentence. His name and cause of death will be released following an autopsy.

The lone suspect, a 42-year-old man who is serving life in prison, has been brought into administrative segregation, Skoogman said. The DOC has not yet released his name.

All other inmates at the prison are under a modified lockdown while authorities investigate the suspected homicide.