DNR’s EagleCam returns for 10th year Thursday

Thursday is a big day for eagle fans: the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources’ EagleCam has returned.

This is the camera’s 10th year of operation, according to the DNR.

In an update before turning the EagleCam back on, the DNR said the female eagle in the nest accepted a new mate into her territory. The female took over possession of the nest in the spring of 2019 and is only the second female to inhabit the nest.

Minnesota DNR officials also noted that Thursday is Give to the Max Day. While government agencies can’t participate in the day of giving, officials say donations are still needed, as much of the Nongame Wildlife Program’s work is funded by donations.

Additionally, the DNR says the Reinvest in Minnesota fund is double-matching all donations Thursday.

The DNR says it uses donations to conduct wildlife research and management, as well as run the EagleCam and other programs. Donations can be made online.