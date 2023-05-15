New Lake Minnetonka wake rule takes effect

A new speed limit for all boats on Lake Minnetonka has gone into effect.

Last year, the Lake Minnetonka Conservation District (LMCD) passed a new rule that requires all boats to go 5 mph or less within 300 feet of the shore — twice as far as the previous requirement — in an effort to protect the shoreline from erosion. It officially went into effect on Jan. 1 but, with boating season now here, is now being felt.

“There are a variety of activities that Lake Minnetonka offers. This new rule will help protect the lake and make it safer for everyone,” Shane Magnuson, a major at the Hennepin County Sheriff Water Patrol Office, said.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS previously noted that the new rule upset some boaters last year when it was approved.

LMCD says the rule doesn’t change the required distance for other activities, like scuba diving or anchoring a boat.