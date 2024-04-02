Discounted tickets for Kickoff to Summer at the Fair go on sale this week

Fans of the Minnesota State Fair can get a taste of this year’s event with the Kickoff to Summer at the Fair at a discounted price.

On Tuesday morning, fair organizers announced discounted tickets for the spring event will go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m.

Tickets bought online in advance of the event are $13, including fees and tax, according to fair officials. Tickets at the gate will each be $16. Children ages 4 and younger are free and don’t need a ticket.

As reported by 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS in January, attendance will be limited each day of the event, which will run from Thursday, May 23 through Sunday, May 26.

This year’s Kickoff to Summer at the Fair schedule is as follows:

Thursday, May 23: 4-9 p.m.

Friday, May 24: 4-9 p.m.

Saturday, May 25: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Sunday, May 26: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

As for food and beverage vendors for the event, fan favorites such as Rick’s Pizza’s pickle pizza, Sweet Martha’s chocolate chip cookies, Mini Donut beer, Key Lime Pie Beer and Chocolate Chip Cookie Beer will all be available.

Other attractions include music and entertainment on three stages, the Giant Slide, mini golf, pickleball, trivia games, skateboard lessons and demonstrations, board and yard games. In addition, there will be some shopping and exhibit booths open.

Tickets can be bought by calling 800-514-3849 or by CLICKING HERE. Tickets bought on the day of the event can be purchased at event entrances until capacity is reached.

CLICK HERE for KSTP-TV’s full state fair coverage and HERE for full event details.