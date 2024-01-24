Kickoff to Summer at the Fair returns for 2024

The Minnesota State Fair says that their now annual event, Kickoff to Summer at the Fair, will be happening from May 23-26 this year.

The event, which started in 2021, is like a pared-down version of the state fair. It features a few dozens vendors in a condensed part of the fairgrounds along with entertainment, activities and vendors for shopping.

The 2024 event will feature nearly 40 vendors the fair says along with more than 20 merchants, games, history tours, Giant Slide rides and free parking.

The fair says tickets and more details will be released in early April.

The Milk Run 5K Race will happen on Saturday, May 25 at 9 a.m.

A limited amount of tickets are sold for this event. People wanting to know about ticketing information right away are encouraged to sign up for the fair’s e-newsletter.

This year’s Kickoff to Summer at the Fair schedule is as follows:

Thursday, May 23: 4-9 p.m.

Friday, May 24: 4-9 p.m.

Saturday, May 25: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Sunday, May 26: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.