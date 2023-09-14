DFL State Rep. Heather Edelson from Edina not seeking reelection
State Representative Heather Edelson said she will not seek reelection.
In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Rep. Edelson said she will not seek a fourth term.
Edelson highlighted several points in her career in the Minnesota Legislature, including disability rights, the intersection of public safety and mental health as well as education.
Her last day in office is Monday, Jan. 6, 2025.
Past coverage involving Edelson can be found below.
RELATED:
New law set to save hundreds of MN families thousands of dollars, TEFRA fee eliminated
The Lost Souls: Lawmakers push to close ‘gap’ in criminal justice system first reported by 5 INVESTIGATES
DFL lawmakers to discuss potential for adult-use cannabis in Minnesota Tuesday
Minnesota lawmakers consider task force for health care worker eligibility
Minn. House members question DOC Commissioner about response to COVID in prisons