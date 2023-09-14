DFL State Rep. Heather Edelson from Edina not seeking reelection

State Representative Heather Edelson said she will not seek reelection.

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Rep. Edelson said she will not seek a fourth term.

Today, I am announcing that I will not be seeking re-election to serve a fourth term in the Minnesota House of Representatives. It has been my great honor and privilege to represent our community at the Minnesota Capitol for the past 5 years. pic.twitter.com/BrL16riSQt — Rep. Heather Edelson (@heather_edelson) September 13, 2023

Edelson highlighted several points in her career in the Minnesota Legislature, including disability rights, the intersection of public safety and mental health as well as education.

Her last day in office is Monday, Jan. 6, 2025.

