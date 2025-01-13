Despite no working smoke detectors in New Brighton home, no major injuries reported in overnight fire

The fire happened around 1:30 a.m. Monday.

Two people are safe after they were able to escape a burning New Brighton home overnight.

A 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS photographer got video of the scene on County Road E near 20th Avenue Southwest around 1:30 a.m. Monday.

Crews say the people living in the house woke up and saw the flames, even though the house didn’t have working smoke detectors. They were checked out at the scene after safely exiting the home.

Officials add no firefighters were injured.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated.