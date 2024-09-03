Despite 5 record-setting attendance days, overall state fair attendance record not at risk of being broken

Minnesota State Fair goers were in plenty of company once again on Sunday, as the daily attendance record was broken – again.

The State Fair logged 256,015 people entering the gates on Sunday, smashing the previous record set in 2019 of 245,243.

This was the fifth time during this year’s event that a daily attendance record fell – and Monday’s attendance numbers have yet to be posted.

However, despite those new records, the overall attendance record set in 2019 isn’t in danger of falling – at least for this year.

That year, 2,126,551 attended the fair. Unless more than 376,000 people attended Monday’s event, that record will stand for another year.

However, that record could have fallen if more people had attended on Monday, Aug. 26 and Thursday, Aug. 29. Just over 80,000 and 81,000 attended the fair those days, respectively. Excessive heart warnings were issued for the metro that Monday and were followed by severe storms that ripped through the region Monday night and the following morning, which caused gates to open late. That Thursday also saw humid conditions and storms in the evening hours.

