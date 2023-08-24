Department of Revenue collected over half a million in cannabis tax revenue since July 1

This amount is preliminary, and could change due to late filers.

The Minnesota Department of Revenue has collected over half a million dollars since July 1 from the cannabis tax.

A spokesperson for the Minnesota Department of Revenue tells 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS that the department has amassed $594,461 from 571 businesses as a result of the 10% cannabis tax.

The first month of cannabis receipts were due on Aug. 20, according to the Department of Revenue.

These are preliminary figures and could change, the spokesperson noted. There may be additional money from returns submitted that are still being processed as well as potential late filers still pending.