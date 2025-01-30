Department of Human Rights settles with Home Depot in workplace sexual harrasment case

The Minnesota Department of Human Rights (MDHR) has settled its workplace sexual harassment case with Home Depot.

As part of the settlement, Home Depot will pay its former employee $65,000 and will make changes to prevent future sexual harassment from taking place.

An investigation by the MDHR reportedly found that the former employee had been sexually harassed by multiple Home Depot employees from 2018 until 2021, including inappropriate touching and sexual comments.

At that time, the former employee reported the harassment multiple times over the three years they worked at Home Depot but said the company took little to no action to address it.

“My experience was deeply painful, and my goal in coming forward was not just to stand up for myself but also to raise awareness so that nobody else would ever have to go through what I went through,” said the former employee. “I hope my journey and the policy changes outlined in the settlement agreement help pave the way for a safer, more respectful environment for all employees.”

Home Depot provided the following statement to 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS on the settlement agreement:

“We don’t tolerate harassment in any form and are committed to respect for all people. We settled this matter so we can focus on our business.”

As part of the agreement, MDHR will monitor Home Depot for two years to ensure they comply with their settlement agreement and create a workplace free of sexual harassment.