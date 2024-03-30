Delta plane lands safely after pilot discovers crack on windshield mid-flight

A Delta plane flying to Minneapolis from Denver on Saturday made a safe landing after a pilot noticed a crack on the aircraft’s outer windshield, a spokesperson for the airline confirmed.

The plane then descended to a lower altitude out of an “abundance of caution” to evaluate the issue. The flight was cleared and landed safely in Minneapolis.

The spokesperson also stated the flight landed 13 minutes earlier than expected.

RELATED COVERAGE: Delta planes clip wings on MSP taxiway