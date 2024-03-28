No injuries reported after 2 Delta flights clip wings on MSP taxiway

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is investigating after the wings of two planes clipped each other on a taxiway late Thursday morning at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.

Authorities say the incident, which involved two Delta aircraft, happened around 10:45 a.m.

The FAA tells 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS Delta Flight 1460 was taxiing when its wingtip hit another Delta aircraft, flight 1104, which was pushing back from its gate. According to Delta, both planes then returned to their gates so passengers could deplane.

The airline, as well as the airport spokesman, say no one was injured during the incident, which Delta says involved two A320 aircraft scheduled to leave MSP – one for Tucson International Airport and the other for Palm Beach International Airport.

A viewer-submitted photo shows damage to a wing of one of the involved planes.

Although field teams responded as a precaution, the airport spokesman says they didn’t need to take any action.

A total of 287 customers were on the two aircraft, according to the airline. The MSP spokesman added passengers who were affected by the incident and need help with travel arrangements should reach out to Delta, which issued the following statement to 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS:

“Delta teams are working to reaccommodate customers to their final destinations after a low-speed wingtip contact of two aircraft at MSP. We apologize to our customers for the resulting delay in their travels.” Delta

