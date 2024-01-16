Delano Ice Palace sets new, earlier opening date

The Ice Palaces in Delano are going to open a few days earlier than initially announced.

Cold weather conditions have allowed ice builders to begin sculpting 90,000 square feet of ice at Delano Central Park for the new opening day on Jan. 21.

Opening day for the Ice Palace was previously delayed to Jan. 25 after unusually warm temperatures across the state brought winter activities, like ice fishing and skating, to a halt.

In addition to vendors and events on-site, organizers say other activities, like fire dancers and ice princesses, are planned.

Opening day for the Ice Palace is Jan. 21. The palace is open from 5-9 p.m. on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays, and 2-9 p.m. on Sundays through the end of February.

Tickets can be purchased online.