The Ice Palace to open Jan. 25 in Delano

Unusually warm temperatures have caused issues for many seasonal outdoor recreational activities like ice fishing and skating, but it’s not stopping one of the largest ice attractions.

Ice Palace Minnesota says this year’s palace will open on Jan. 25.

This year, the attraction is at Delano Central Park, a bigger area than in the past. Additionally, Ice Palace officials say the attraction will hit a new milestone this year by offering more than 90,000 square feet of experiences.

In addition to vendors and events on-site, organizers say other activities, like fire dancers and ice princesses, are planned.

The palace is open from 5-9 p.m. on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, and 2-9 p.m. on Sundays through the end of February.

Tickets can be purchased online.